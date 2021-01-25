Bellevue School District cancels class Monday to finalize agreement with teachers

The Bellevue School District and Bellevue Education Association jointly agreed to cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 25, in order to finalize an agreement.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District announced Sunday night it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 25, in order to finalize an agreement with teachers on whether to return to in-person learning or not.

In an alert sent to parents Sunday, the district said, "In order to finalize their work, the Bellevue School District and Bellevue Education Association jointly agreed to cancel school for Monday, January 25. This includes all grade levels, hybrid and virtual, and preschool through grade 12. The school-age BOOST Childcare and Bellevue Boys & Girls Club will serve participating families; and Nutrition Services grab and go and preorder meal deliveries will continue uninterrupted."

Educators with the Bellevue School District held a car parade and rally Sunday, calling on district leaders to resolve safety issues before brining more students and staff back into the classroom.

Teachers voted last Tuesday to pause the expansion of in-person learning until all teachers have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The district did bring 775 second-graders back to their classrooms on Thursday for partial in-person learning. But they were greeted by substitute teachers.