Bellevue School District bus drivers undergo emergency response training ahead of new school year

The first-of-its-kind emergency response training specifically for drivers covers a range of topics from applying tourniquets to fighting fires.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A week and a day before school starts in the Bellevue School District and it’s the bus drivers that are in class outside Interlake High School.

“I started driving a bus in 1997,” said Don Dixon the Director of Transportation for the Bellevue School District. “There was no Instagram, no cell phone, we did have pagers,” he added.

Dixon says that emergency response training for bus drivers was unheard of just a few years ago.

This course is a first for his district.

“We wanted to get our drivers prepared… as much as possible because it could happen on a school bus God forbid and we want to give the drivers the tools they need to make sure they know what to do,” Dixon said.

The Bellevue School district says it lost a third of its bus drivers over the course of the pandemic. In an attempt to correct this, it’s offering a cash incentive to new hires. A thousand bucks for new hires, and more cash for drivers who stay more than a year. The district says it is mostly staffed with a few openings remaining.

The incentives come as districts around the state struggle to find qualified applicants. Seattle Public Schools just announced some bus routes won't be in service for the beginning of the school year – but the district has yet to say which ones.