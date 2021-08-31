Auburn elementary teacher steps into his career during the pandemic

First-year teacher Ernest Thomas said he may have an advantage that some veteran teachers won't have, as he starts his career at a time like this.

AUBURN, Wash. — Over the course of the pandemic teachers have learned to be fluid, constantly adapting to COVID-19 changes like remote and hybrid learning models.

However, first-year teacher Ernest Thomas said he may have an advantage that some veteran teachers won't have as he starts his career.

Thomas was student-teaching at Auburn's Chinook Elementary School, during the 2019-2020 school year. He got a taste of what it is like to teach during the pandemic before stepping into a permanent role.

"I think it did help me. I think it showed me that, as teachers, we will have to adapt and change in the environment," said Thomas, a second grade teacher at Dick Scobee Elementary in Auburn. "How do I really create an environment where students feel heard and connected, when sometimes students don't have their cameras on?"

However, Thomas said some of his schooling helped prepare him, even though no one could predict the world would fall victim to such a devastating pandemic.

"It's crazy because I think in 2015, some teachers and educators were already preparing in case we ever had to go into a virtual environment. We're talking about studies, the benefits of virtual learning," he said.

Thomas officially starts his teaching career in one week as the school district welcomes students back for the first day.