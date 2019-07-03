Students at the Art Institute of Seattle are scrambling after an announcement the school will shut down March 8, two weeks before the end of the quarter.

It's one of several schools around the country run by the non-profit Dream Center Education Holdings. Many are being acquired by a new company, which decided it didn't want the ART Institute.

Abdul-aziz Al-Sharif is from Saudi Arabia and has been taking classes for three years.

"I don't even know what to do," he said. "I'll try to apply to as many schools as possible .... I don't even know how to tell my family this news."

Because he's an international student, he says the government only gave him two months to find a new school before being deported. He says it can take weeks just to get visa papers transferred.

There are about 650 students enrolled. They have less than two days to decide whether they want to get their money back and lose credits, or try to transfer those credits.

About 30 colleges will participate in two information fairs next week to provide students information about transferring, and graduation opportunities.