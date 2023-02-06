2 Northshore School District principals placed on leave

The principals are husband and wife, and the reason they are out of the office is raising concerns in the district.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Parents are pressing for more answers after the Northshore School District placed two principals on paid administrative leave. They are husband and wife, and the reason they are out of the office is raising concerns.

The Northshore School District said the incident did not occur on any school campus, and it was outside of work hours. However, the district is investigating what happened on April 30, and some parents are asking why they are just learning about it now.

“A lot of parents were raising questions,” said Jessica Parker, who has a student in the district.

She wants to know why Michael Griffin, the principal at Sunrise Elementary, and his wife, Meghan Griffin, the principal at Moorlands Elementary, are both on paid administrative leave.

"I think everyone's in shock mode. I think yesterday, getting that police report, was shock,” said Parker.

A petition for an Extreme Risk Protection Order for Michael Griffin was granted because of what happened on April 30 at a grocery store in Redmond - 911 calls brought police to the parking lot.

According to police, Michael Griffin was in a paranoid state and likely under the influence of cocaine. He allegedly had a white powdered substance on his lips and a loaded gun in his sweatshirt pocket that officers removed. The petition states that he said his wife was in danger and possibly being trafficked. Police say he was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

His wife provided police with a statement that said her husband's mental state and paranoia began worsening because of cocaine, explaining that the couple's recreational drug use started about a year ago and increased recently.

The district says Michael Griffin was placed on leave on as soon as school leaders became aware of the April 30 police report. But at that time, his wife was not. According to the district, Meghan Griffin was placed on leave on May 30 when they learned of the statements she made.



Parker says she wants more transparency from the district.

"The fact that incidents like this are happening and then being kept under wraps, are not brought to light within 24 hours. It's just it's just disturbing,” said Parker.

The district says it will continue investigating and take appropriate action. A statement sent to KING 5 reads: “Northshore School District can’t provide any additional information since this is a personnel matter.”

In a letter sent home to Moorlands staff and families, the assistant superintendent wrote, “I recognize how challenging and confusing this situation is for everyone. I also want to be mindful that there is a family in turmoil at the center of this situation.”