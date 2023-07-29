Eagle Bluff Fire burns into Canada, prompts evacuations

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire's burned an estimated 5,000 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE at 12:40 a.m. -

The Eagle Bluff Fire has burned an estimated 5,000 acres as of 10:47 p.m. Saturday, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The fire also crossed the border into Canada, where it's being called the Lone Pine Creek Fire.

OCEM said the fire's calm down since it started Saturday afternoon, but it remains very active.

The fire prompted evacuations, including Level 3 evacuations for both Loomis-Oroville Road from River Street to Enloe Dam Road and for Boundary Point Road on the west side of State Route 97.

OCEM also issued a new Level 3 evacuation early Sunday at 12:14 a.m. for people living on the west side of the State Route 97 from Shirley Road near the border to Oroville due to the fire turning south.

State mobilization's been authorized for this fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Oroville High School by the American Red Cross. They're located at 1008 Ironwood St in Oroville.

Red Cross officials said assistance at the shelter will include food, cots and other urgent needs. However, they're encouraging evacuees to bring the following for each family member: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

They're also recommending special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas & toys, should also be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

OCEM says people needing shelter for their animals can go to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds. The address is 12 Rodeo Rd in Tonasket.

__



A wildfire burning in Okanogan County prompted evacuation notices on Saturday.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Eagle Bluff Fire’s burned about 2,500 acres.

The fire’s located southwest of Oroville.

DNR said the fire's burning north towards Canada.

Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM) officials told KREM 2 there are both Level 1 and 2 evacuations in place.

A Level 3 evacuation was also issued on the Loomis-Oroville Road from River Street to Enloe Dam Road, according to OCEM. An emergency notification was not sent since law enforcement is going door to door to notify people affected.

The rocky and steep terrain made it difficult for fire crews to get access to the fire, according to DNR. Breezy to gusty winds have also been an issue.