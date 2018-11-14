PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite appeals from the scooter companies, Portland's experiment with electric scooters will come to an end on Tuesday, as was announced earlier in November.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said that the scooters may still be visible around Portland for up to a week more though because of the Thanksgiving holiday and the time required for the various companies to collect them. During that time, the scooters will not be able to be rented so the ride apps should not work after Tuesday, city officials said.

More than 2,000 scooters will be taken off the streets, ending the four-month-long pilot program.

The program began back in July. According to numbers from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, there have been more than 643,000 trips taken and 745,000 miles ridden. The average trip length is about 1.2 miles.

Three scooter companies participated in the pilot program: Skip, Bird and Lime. Under the pilot program, the scooter companies were asked to place 50 percent of their fleet in east Portland, but at least one of the companies wasn't following that rule -- and was fined.

Skip now owes the city $9,000.

And if you've been enjoying the scooters, don't worry! They may not be gone forever.

In early 2019, the city will share findings from the program and get input from the community about the future of scooters in Portland.

