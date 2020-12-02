BOISE, Idaho — A driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after crashing through a brick wall at a Boise elementary school.

The Boise Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday night showing the pickup truck completely inside a classroom at Pepper Ridge Elementary School, off of South Cloverdale Road.

The school is in the West Ada School District.

No one was in the school at the time and no other injuries were reported, according to Boise Fire.

There is no word on what caused the crash, which happened at about 6:50 p.m., but fire officials said it appeared to be accidental.

"Fortunately, it happened when it happened," Battalion Chief John Peugh said. "If someone would have been in that classroom, it woulda been a totally different story."

Although there is some structure damage, the school's principal, Matt Mura, said classes will take place as planned on Wednesday. The damaged classroom is a health class that was not scheduled to be used Wednesday.

"We're just glad everyone is OK," Mura said.

Crews placed support beams up to stabilize the damaged wall. Several desks and chairs were also damaged and debris was strewn about the classroom.

