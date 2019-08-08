A 23-year-old woman was arrested for DUI Thursday morning after police say she crashed into an Arlington police vehicle, sending two officers to the hospital.

All three are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. on State Route 530 near Smokey Point Boulevard, just east of I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The woman was driving east with her vehicle's headlights off when she crashed into the police vehicle, according to state patrol. The police vehicle was traveling west and turning left at the time of the crash.

The Arlington police vehicle was occupied by a field training officers and an officer in training. Both were taken to Cascade Valley Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.