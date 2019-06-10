VANCOUVER, Wash. — People gathered outside the Smith Tower Apartments for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The gathering was to help people living in the senior apartment building cope after a resident opened fire in the lobby, killing one person and injuring two others.

The building administrator said “we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we see here tonight.”

Among those at the vigil was LaNeanne Tunstill. Her father Dean was killed in the shooting on Thursday, Oct. 3. She knew little of her father and had been trying to find him. “My head’s spinning a little bit. There’s no resolution I will only know what I’ve heard.”

80-year-old Robert Breck has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

RELATED: Dispute over caregiver led to shootings at Vancouver senior center, court documents say

Court documents show Breck came out of the elevator into the apartment lobby and shot Tunstall and another resident, 73-year-old Enilia Montoya, as well as a caregiver, 44-year-old Shawna Garris.

Garris was Breck's caretaker at one time. According to a probable cause affidavit, Breck had a feud with the group that started when he allegedly asked Garris to be his paid mistress. She refused and he fired her.

The dispute between Breck and Tunstall centered on rumors Breck had allegedly spread about Garris. Montoya and Garris told investigators Breck began spreading rumors several weeks ago about Tunstall and Garris to other men at the apartment complex. Tunstall allegedly told him that he did not know Garris at all, and on Wednesday, Montoya stepped in and asked Breck to stop spreading rumors.

It came to a head on Thursday, when Breck allegedly confronted Tunstall in the lobby and said he was lying about not knowing Garris, then allegedly shot and killed him and opened fire on Garris and Montoya.

RELATED: 'It still really hasn't sunk in': Vancouver apartment residents reeling after shooting

In the building, people feel safe from outsiders. They never thought the threat would come from inside. In Vancouver, the community as a whole hopes to heal.