LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Harry Pittman was an American soldier during D-Day. He went on to raise a family in Washington state and died without knowing he had a son in the United Kingdom.

That son is George Green. His siblings knew, but he didn't.



“And then I thought, no. Why wouldn’t they want to broach the subject. It was because they felt I was their brother, so what was the problem here? I was in a loving family, why would we even go there and discuss the situation,” Green said.



Green's family never told him the man who raised him wasn’t his biological father. He learned from his own research. Green submitted a sample to the DNA website MyHeritage.com.



“It said ‘You have a link here with the United States.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know anyone in the United States, where does this come from,’” Green said.



That’s where Catherine Sala comes in. She’s a grandmother who lives in Lakewood, Washington.



“I’d heard some good things about it and I just thought – I’m going to do it,” Sala said.



She signed up on the same DNA website and just two months ago learned that this man, George Green, was actually her half-brother – news to both of them. The two lived across the world from each other and had never met. Until this weekend.



“When I saw him it was like my dad had something to do with this – because it was like I was hugging my father and the tears just started flowing,” Sala said.



There wasn’t a dry eye in the Sea-Tac Airport terminal.



“The guys were there with a plaque that said, ‘Welcome home’ – amazing – even now it’s very emotional,’” Green said, recalling the moment.



Both half-siblings are parents and grandparents many times over. For the next two weeks, the reunited siblings hope to catch up on the 70+ years they’ve missed.



“The joy that is actually coming out now through knowing... is just unbelievable.”



The father they share died in 1980. All these years later, there is no resentment, rather excitement for what the future will bring.



“I haven’t lost anything here. What I’ve gained is another family in the United States,” Green said.

