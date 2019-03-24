Former first lady Michelle Obama is finishing a tour across the country to talk about and promote her book "Becoming."

Obama is one of the women discussed in a book titled "Postracial Resistance." Its author Ralina Joseph is a race and media scholar that explores the experiences that African American women face.

KING 5's Jenna Hanchard spoke with Joseph about Michelle Obama, whose book tour is scheduled to bring her to Tacoma Sunday evening.

Joseph will hold a talk about her book on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Seattle Public Library.