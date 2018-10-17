BARRON, Wis. - The autopsy has been completed for the parents of a missing western Wisconsin girl, who were found dead in their home.

According to the Barron County Medical Examiner, the deaths of James and Denise Closs have been ruled a homicide. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that both were found with gunshot wounds. Their daughter, Jayme Closs, is still missing.

"Based on our investigation thus far, we believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the homicides and we believe she is in danger," he said.

Fitzgerald said they did not find a gun on the property. They believe Jayme was present at the time of her parents' deaths due to evidence from the investigation, and partly from the 911 call.

At this point, they don't know if it was a targeted attack or if it was a random incident.

In response to whether or not this is still an effort to find Jayme alive, Fitzgerald responded, "100 percent. We want to bring Jayme home."

Fitzgerald says the 911 call that came in from the Closs home at 1 a.m. Monday was made from a cell phone. He says dispatchers were unable to learn what was happening as no one was communicating, but it was obvious that there was a significant disturbance going on. That's why deputies rushed to the scene. He said they responded to the home within four minutes -- but within that time, Jayme was gone.

"There was no one on site, no vehicles in the immediate area when our deputies arrived on scene," he said.

Fitzgerald said this remains a very active investigation where they are following up on every tip.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the department has received more than 400 tips in the case, locally and across the nation, Fitzgerald said.

"We know that every second counts," he said.

Fitzgerald announced a Town Hall meeting for Wednesday night for residents only -- a chance for him to talk with the community and "have a private dialogue about how our community is doing."

He asked for everyone in the area to continue walking their property, reporting anything suspicious to law enforcement.

"Report anything you feel is important to us," he said. "You will never know if it will help bring Jayme home unless you call."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the tipline at 1-855-744-3879.

