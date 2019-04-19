SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are getting ready for a busy Saturday with plans for extra patrols on April 20.

Since many people will celebrate 4/20 by using cannabis and the day falls on a Saturday this year, troopers are expecting to be very busy.

WSP said the last time 4/20 fell on a Saturday, law enforcement agencies throughout the country saw an increase in crashes similar to levels seen following major events like the Super Bowl.

Since 4/20 fell on a Friday last year, WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said four DUI arrests were made in District Four. The district covers seven counties, including Spokane.

Up to six extra troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, in addition to the regular WSP shift patrols and the Target Zero Task Force, on Saturday.

Troopers said they will show no mercy if you are caught driving high.



“A simple DUI is a criminal violation in the state of Washington and can get you up to a year in jail, $5,000 fine, not to mention the legal fees that will result as an impact to that charge,” Sevigney said. “If you [get] a DUI and you cause a collision with serious injuries or death, you can be charged with a felony in the state of Washington.”

“Unfortunately we've had a rash of those in the recent months and so our objective is to prevent those crashes from happening,” he added.

Sevigney added that people planning to celebrate should have plans in place. He suggested a designated driver, or taking advantage of ride share services, taxis or the Spokane Transit Authority.

Idaho State Police will also be patrolling for the entire Easter weekend starting as early as Friday.

WSP urges people to call 911 if they think they see an impaired driver or know of someone who is driving impaired.