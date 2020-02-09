WSP reopens 1994 Newport cold case, asks for tips from public

On the morning of Oct. 24, 1994, Jack LaFond was found dead inside his small travel trailer in the 1400 block of Telephone Road.

NEWPORT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help with a 1994 homicide out of Newport.

According to a press release from WSP Sergeant Darren Wright, the WSP cold case team is working to solve the case.

On the morning of Oct. 24, 1994, Jack LaFond was found dead inside his small travel trailer in the 1400 block of Telephone Road, the release says. Police responded to the home when LaFond’s girlfriend became concerned when she couldn’t reach him all weekend.

According to the release, when police arrived, they found the door to the trailer closed and a window broken. LaFond’s body was found once police got inside the trailer.

Detectives worked diligently in the months and years following the death, Wright said, but the case remains unsolved.