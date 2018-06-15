Authorities are looking for potential victims in a child pornography investigation involving a Washington cheerleading coach.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Leonard Lewis with possession of child pornography in March of 2018. Investigators say Lewis worked as a coach at Tech Gymnastics and All Star Cheer in Woodinville. He also traveled internationally working as a cheerleading coach.

Also see: 47 arrested in child-sex image sharing sting

Lewis is a registered sex offender with a 2012 conviction for attempted child pornography.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) set up a tip line for the public to report any information, ask questions, or share concerns about Lewis.

If you are a victim or have any information, please call 206-442-146. You can also send an email to hsiseattletips@ice.dhs.gov.

HSI is leading the investigation in conjunction with the King County Prosecutor's Office and the Mercer Island Police Department.

© 2018 KING