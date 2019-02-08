A woman suspected of stealing a Kent police vehicle led law enforcement on a chase that ended near Highway 18 on eastbound I-90.

Exit 25 was closed following the pursuit that involved multiple agencies.

No injuries were reported.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. when Kent police were contacting a "suspicious" man with an arrest warrant and the woman behind Kentridge High School. The two ran from police on foot.

While the man was being arrested, the woman stole the police vehicle.

A chase ensued. It ended with the arrest of the 38-year-old woman before 5 a.m. near the Highway 18/I-90 interchange.

The police vehicle sustained some damage.