Woman shot near Tacoma Mall, police still searching for suspects

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman attempting to get her stolen car back was shot just outside the Tacoma Mall Friday afternoon.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
The woman was the victim of a car theft on Thursday and was trying to get her car back when the shooting occurred, according to police.
The victim and another person approached the suspected thieves at approximately 2:30 p.m., then a physical fight ensued, according to police. There were two suspects, a male and a female, in the alleged stolen car when the fight broke out.
The female suspect shot the victim with a handgun during the fight, according to police
The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting and remain at large.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.
Watch KING 5's top stories playlist: