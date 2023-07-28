x
Crime

Woman shot near Tacoma Mall, police still searching for suspects

The woman was the victim of a car theft on Thursday and was trying to get her car back when the shooting occurred, according to police.

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman attempting to get her stolen car back was shot just outside the Tacoma Mall Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Tacoma Police Department. 

The woman was the victim of a car theft on Thursday and was trying to get her car back when the shooting occurred, according to police. 

The victim and another person approached the suspected thieves at approximately 2:30 p.m., then a physical fight ensued, according to police. There were two suspects, a male and a female, in the alleged stolen car when the fight broke out. 

The female suspect shot the victim with a handgun during the fight, according to police

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting and remain at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

