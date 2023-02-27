x
Woman shot, found dead in Seattle near Ballard High School

Police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found shot and killed early Monday morning in Seattle near Ballard High School.

SPD responded just after 3 a.m. to Northwest 64th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest, and found a 44-year-old woman who had succumbed to a gunshot wound.

Detectives are searching for a suspect, and no other information was available on the victim.

This is the sixth homicide SPD is investigating so far in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

