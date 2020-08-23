Woman suspected of DUI almost hits pedestrians near Sea-Tac Airport, leads police on chase down I-5

Witnesses told authorities the woman nearly hit two pedestrians carrying luggage and struck two other vehicles, officials said.

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman is in custody after nearly hitting pedestrians near Sea-Tac Airport and then leading police on a chase down Interstate 5.

Multiple people started calling 911 around 11 a.m. Sunday to report a dangerous, and possibly intoxicated driver at a parking garage near Sea-Tac Airport on International Blvd. and S. 178th St., according to officials with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

A woman approached two men working inside the parking garage and made strange comments, officials said.

"She said she was looking for someone and then we asked who that person was, she said I don't know because that's the only person who can prevent her from killing someone," explained Santiago Acosta, who called 911 after realizing the woman appeared to be drinking alcohol and the workers tried to calm her down.

"She actually had a White Claw in her hand, she was drinking as she was talking to us," he said.

The woman eventually went back to her Jeep and then seemed to drive in circles around the garage and Denny's parking lot next door before pulling out, witnesses said.

She then allegedly collided with at least two other vehicles and almost struck two pedestrians carrying luggage, officials said.

A SeaTac police officer saw the driver and tried to stop her, but she drove onto I-5. Officers then started a pursuit.

The woman allegedly threw beer cans out one of the car's windows and flipped off the pursuing officers, officials said.

The woman eventually pulled over on the freeway near Fife and was arrested without incident. She was driving a rental car, but it's unknown if it was stolen or if she had rented it. She was the only person in the car, officials said.

She was booked into King County Jail later Sunday and officials said they're investigating to see if she was under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the woman, only that she is 31-years-old. Information on what charges she could face was not immediately available.

No one was injured, and Acosta said that was a huge relief.

"That was my concern too, I was calling dispatch you need to bring somebody out here before she hurts somebody," said Acosta.