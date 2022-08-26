Woman shot, killed in Wallingford motel

Police said a 33-year-old woman died from her injuries in the shooting.

SEATTLE — Police said a woman was shot and killed in a motel along Aurora Avenue overnight.

The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports of a woman that was shot. Officers found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tried life-saving measures, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

SPD's Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives responded to investigate the shooting.

Police asked the public to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 with any information on the fatal shooting. Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting or have any suspects in custody.

No other information was available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.