Woman killed in hit-and-run in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a woman in Redmond early Tuesday morning.

The Redmond Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run happened along Old Redmond Road at about 5 a.m. A woman died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries, police said.

Police said the westbound and eastbound lanes of Old Redmond Road are closed during the investigation. There is no timeline for when the road will be re-opened, so drivers are advised to find another route.

Investigators do not have a description for the suspect's vehicle as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.