Crime

Woman killed in domestic violence stabbing while children were inside home

Police said the suspect and victim's shared children were in the residence when the stabbing occurred, but they were unharmed.
Credit: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE — A woman was killed in a domestic violence stabbing while her children were inside the home late Monday night in Rainier Valley, police said in a blotter post.

The Seattle Police Department was called just before 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South. Officers found a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds, but she was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect and victim's shared children were in the residence when the stabbing occurred, but they were unharmed.

Authorities found the 42-year-old suspect in North Seattle about two hours later and arrested him in connection to the stabbing. 

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

