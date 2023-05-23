Woman injured during attempted armed robbery inside Point Defiance Park

Tacoma police say the woman was grazed by a bullet on her head during an attempted armed robbery. The suspects fled the scene in a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman was injured during an attempted armed robbery inside Point Defiance Park Tuesday evening, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The woman was grazed by a bullet on her head during the incident, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place near the Science and Math Institute which is located inside the park.

Police are still searching for the suspects who fled the scene in a car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.