Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed a woman at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities.
The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE. Investigators arrived and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
Deputies said the suspect was found in Spanaway early Monday morning and taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
Investigators said there is no longer any threat to the public in this investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
