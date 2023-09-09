Woman dies in Burien hit-and-run

A 77-year-old woman was killed on Sept. 2. Detectives are searching for the suspect vehicle.

BURIEN, Wash — King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) officials are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle of a suspect who killed a woman in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The fatal incident occurred near the 17400 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive in Burien, according to KCSO. The victim is a 77-year-old woman.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect's vehicle which is a Chevrolet Tahoe between the model years of 2000 to 2006. The Tahoe has damage to the front end's passenger side, headlight, fog light and hood.