Woman dies in Burien hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash — King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) officials are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle of a suspect who killed a woman in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The fatal incident occurred near the 17400 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive in Burien, according to KCSO. The victim is a 77-year-old woman.
Detectives released a photo of the suspect's vehicle which is a Chevrolet Tahoe between the model years of 2000 to 2006. The Tahoe has damage to the front end's passenger side, headlight, fog light and hood.
Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact 911 or the KSCO non-emergency line at 206-296-3311. People can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at P3Tips.com.