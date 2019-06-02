PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect linked to the January murder of a Kelso convenience store clerk was arrested after a wild police chase Tuesday night that crossed from Washington into Oregon, police say.

The police investigation had closed westbound lanes of Interstate 84, from I-205 to I-5, which had a major impact on Wednesday's morning commute. The freeway reopened around 9 a.m.

The chase began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when Vancouver police began pursuit of a black truck on southbound I-205. The chase continued onto westbound I-84.

At one point, bullets flew between the truck and Vancouver police during the pursuit. The chase eventually ended on I-84 between Northeast 33rd and 12th avenues.

Two men were taken into custody. One of them, 23-year-old Erkinson Bossy, is connected to the murder of Kayla Chapman in January. Chapman was shot and killed during a robbery of the convenience store where she worked.

Police say Bossy was the alleged getaway driver in the murder.

One of the two men taken into custody suffered life-threatening injuries, but the injuries were not from gunfire, police said. He remains the hospital and is reported in stable, but critical condition.

They did not say Bossy is the injured suspect. The other person in the truck was treated for minor injuries. He has not been identified by police.

Erkinson Bossy

Kelso Police Department

One Vancouver police officer, who fired his weapon at the suspect's truck, suffered minor injuries. Vancouver police spokesperson Kim Kapp said the officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

"It's very fortunate he was not actually shot. He was injured as part of the shooting, but not actually shot," Kapp said.

Police had already arrested the alleged shooter in the Kayla Chapman homicide, 19-year-old D'Anthony Leslie Williams.

D'Anthony Leslie Williams

Kelso Police Department

Earlier Wednesday, before the police chase, Vancouver police arrested 21-year-old Nenemeny Ekiek for first-degree murder. Police say he was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle at the time Chapman was murdered.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774.

Nenemeny Ekiek

Kelso Police Department