The King County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for an attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing a victim multiple times last week in White Center.

Daniel Varela has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a man several times on March 20, according to the sheriff's office. Varela is considered armed and dangerous.

The 42-year-old suspect is described as 5'9" and 175 pounds. A felony warrant has been issued for Varela's arrest.

The department says the victim is recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

Anyone with information about Varela's whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.