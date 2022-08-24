King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.
KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after he was left at the hospital.
A spokesperson for the KCSO confirmed the Major Crimes Unit was investigating a homicide in White Center.
KING 5 crews saw evidence markers on the ground when they arrived at the scene in White Center around 5:15 a.m. Authorities were outside a home on 15th Avenue South investigating overnight but cleared the scene just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
No other information is available at this time.
