Crime

King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting

A man with a gunshot wound died at a Burien hospital after they were dropped off in the ambulance bay. Investigators believe he was shot in White Center.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after he was left at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the KCSO confirmed the Major Crimes Unit was investigating a homicide in White Center.

KING 5 crews saw evidence markers on the ground when they arrived at the scene in White Center around 5:15 a.m. Authorities were outside a home on 15th Avenue South investigating overnight but cleared the scene just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

