Fire that destroyed several businesses in White Center ruled an arson

New evidence discovered Thursday afternoon led the King County Sheriff's Office to reclassify the burn as an arson.

A fire that destroyed several businesses in White Center was ruled an arson by the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) on Friday.

The sheriff's office discovered "new evidence" late Thursday afternoon that caused the fire to be reclassified. KCSO's fire unit will lead the investigation.

The fire broke out early Monday morning in a White Center strip mall near 16th Avenue SW and Roxbury Avenue.

Crews from multiple agencies responded after the two-alarm fire broke out around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the Seattle Fire Department was first on the scene after a bystander flagged down a crew responding to an aid call nearby. No injuries were reported.