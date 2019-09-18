SEATTLE — The 20-year-old man suspected of shooting three people in the Westlake light rail station in Seattle is being held on $2 million bail.

Probable cause was found to hold the man until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 19. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, assault with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man has not been formally charged. He is a convicted felon.

A 21-year-old died in the shooting the night of Sept. 13. Witnesses told police one male suspect ran from the scene and that the suspect and at least two of the victims may have had an altercation near Third and Pine before entering the Westlake station where the shooting occurred.

Seattle detectives released surveillance video from the shooting, which quickly led to numerous tips. The suspect, who lives on the eastside, was arrested in Bellevue at his girlfriend's home, according to a statement of probable cause.

The suspect was identified by multiple witnesses. A 13-year-old verified the suspect's identity from a DOL photo. Another who was within a few feet of the shooting picked the suspect out in a photo montage, according to the statement of probable cause.