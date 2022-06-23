Woman ‘seriously injured’ in West Seattle shooting

Police said a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center after they were shot multiple times in West Seattle early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a shooting in West Seattle early Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street around 12:40 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot “multiple” times in a car in a parking lot.

SPD officers gave the woman first aid and she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by Seattle Fire Department medics.

During the investigation, officers found evidence the shooting occurred a couple of blocks to the north on the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest, which is in the Roxhill neighborhood.

Seattle police said a King County Sheriff’s Office deputy contacted a man who said he was present at the shooting. The man gave authorities a gun and they were taken into custody.

Shortly after the shooting, police said another gunshot victim arrived at Harborview in a private vehicle. Police are investigating if that victim was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.