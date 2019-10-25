SEATTLE — Seattle Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in West Seattle on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of California Avenue Southwest about 10:30 p.m., according to Seattle Police.

An officer on patrol saw multiple men fighting in an alley and went to break up the fight. Two people involved in the fight pulled out handguns, and the officer fired multiple times at the men, according to Seattle Police.

The group left behind one handgun when they scattered.

Nobody was injured from the officer’s shots. However, Seattle Fire treated one person who was injured in the fight.

Officers are searching the neighborhood for other people who were involved.