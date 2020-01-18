SEATTLE — Clean up is still underway after someone allegedly caused a fuel spill at the West Seattle Golf Course Friday night.

Seattle Public Utilities tweeted, saying a 250-300 gallon gasoline storage tank was vandalized Friday evening causing fuel to spill out onto the golf course.

Some of the gasoline reached Longfellow Creek, according to SPU.

SPU's Spill Response Team along with the Washington Department of Ecology responded and set up a containment boom.

Crews were still working to clean up the spill on Saturday and it's still unclear who is responsible for vandalizing the gasoline tank.

