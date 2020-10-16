x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Crime

West Seattle homeowner arrested in alleged animal cruelty investigation

A person was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, police said.
Credit: KING 5
Seattle Animal Control officers serve a search warrant at a home in West Seattle, Oct. 15, 2020.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a West Seattle homeowner Thursday in connection with an alleged animal cruelty investigation.

A Seattle police spokesperson said their officers assisted Seattle Animal Control in serving a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue SW, as well as a home next door.

Teams from the Seattle Animal Shelter were at the properties Thursday evening removing dozens of cages and boxes containing animals.

A person was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, police said. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.