West Seattle homeowner arrested in alleged animal cruelty investigation

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a West Seattle homeowner Thursday in connection with an alleged animal cruelty investigation.

A Seattle police spokesperson said their officers assisted Seattle Animal Control in serving a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue SW, as well as a home next door.

Teams from the Seattle Animal Shelter were at the properties Thursday evening removing dozens of cages and boxes containing animals.

A person was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, police said.

BREAKING: The Seattle Animal Shelter is removing dozens of cages and boxes from two West Seattle properties, where a suspect was arrested and booked on felony animal cruelty charges. pic.twitter.com/FynG41TJ0V — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) October 16, 2020