West Seattle homeowner arrested in alleged animal cruelty investigation

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a West Seattle homeowner Thursday in connection with an alleged animal cruelty investigation.
A Seattle police spokesperson said their officers assisted Seattle Animal Control in serving a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue SW, as well as a home next door.
Teams from the Seattle Animal Shelter were at the properties Thursday evening removing dozens of cages and boxes containing animals.
A person was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, police said.
