'We need answers': Mother of teen girl shot, killed in Southcenter Mall parking lot demands justice

The family of the 17-year-old shooting victim who died in November is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

TUKWILA, Wash. — The families of two teen shooting victims at a Southcenter Mall parking lot in November, are now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.



Ja'shawna Hollingsworth, 17, died in the hospital after she was shot at the JCPenney parking lot in Tukwila on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

Her boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, 18, was also shot several times and survived.

A little more than two months after the shooting, the teens' mothers are still seeking answers about who shot their children.

Both moms revisited the scene of the shooting. Hollingsworth's mother, Jaa'la Brown, joined Burnley's mother, Jeanine Burnley, in distributing flyers that ask the public for help finding the person responsible.



"I'm lost, basically. I don't know what to do, but to do this," Brown said.

Brown said her family has gathered funds to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



It is unclear whether Tukwila Police have leads or potential suspects in the shooting investigation. An inquiry to the department regarding any leads was not returned by Saturday.



For the last two months, Brown has grappled with the loss of her only daughter Ja'shawna, who was a senior at Rainier Beach High School and was already taking classes to become a nurse.



"We just need help finding the person. We just need help," Brown said.



Hollingsworth's boyfriend, Josiah, survived after being shot several times. His mother, Jeanine, said her son, a college freshman, was home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

She was also at the mall with her son and Hollingsworth when she heard gunshots. The next thing she knew, she saw Hollingsworth and her son Josiah were shot.

"This is difficult. My son was with her. He got shot several times," Jeanine Burnley said.



Both teens were rushed to the hospital. Hollingsworth succumbed to her injuries a few days later, while Josiah continued to recover.



"They were both in Harborview. She was on one floor, he was on the other floor. And then he had to tell his girlfriend goodbye," Burnley said.