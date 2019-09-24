CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after a drone dropped materials for inmates to use inside the county jail complex in Euclid.

Surveillance video released by the county shows a group of male inmates playing corn hole before one looks up to the sky. A dark object can then be seen dropping to the ground, and the man goes to grab it before walking away to the back wall to join the others.

Officials say the incident took place in the summer, and the materials including marijuana and a cell phone. Prosecutors say the case is "under review," although no criminal charges have been filed at this time.