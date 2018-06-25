Editor’s note: Music in the footage was playing the car when the video was recorded. The footage has been edited from the original for clarity.

Dashcam footage shows the moment a gunman ran towards a moving car near the Walmart in Tumwater and shot at the vehicle on June 17.

According to police, this was the first in a string of shootings and attempted carjackings that happened at or near the Walmart. Police believe Tim O. Day of McCleary, Wash., is responsible for at least six attempted carjackings before he was shot and killed by a bystander in the Walmart parking lot.

The footage, obtained by KING 5 on Monday, was recorded from the dashboard of 16-year-old Danner Barton’s vehicle. Barton was injured in the shooting and could be heard screaming when the shot was fired.

Barton said he thought the man had a cell phone in his hand, but when he realized it was a gun, he swerved around him.

Raw: Dash cam footage of Tumwater Walmart shooting

Barton was shot in the thumb, and he is recovering from that wound. However, he’s still very upset, according to his mother, Rachael Barton.

“He’s going to have nightmares the rest of his life,” said Rachael.

After seeing the footage, Rachael said her son did "awesome" under pressure.

“I don’t know that I could do that," she said.

