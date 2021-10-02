Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 5.
Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a call of a collision involving a moped on I-5 south near 85th.
WSP determined the moped made a lane change, hitting a Toyota Prius. The driver was ejected and was hit by another sedan which fled the scene. The driver of the moped did not survive.
WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.