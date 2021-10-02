Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash

The driver of a moped was hit and killed after getting in a collision on I-5 south early Saturday morning.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 5.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a call of a collision involving a moped on I-5 south near 85th.

WSP determined the moped made a lane change, hitting a Toyota Prius. The driver was ejected and was hit by another sedan which fled the scene. The driver of the moped did not survive.