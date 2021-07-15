State troopers search for potential suspect in Thurston, Mason county brush fires

Investigators believe that a dozen brush fires started along I-5 and Hwy 101 in Thurston and Mason counties on Wednesday were intentional.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for who might be responsible for a dozen brush fires that erupted along Interstate 5 and Highway 101 during the Wednesday evening commute.

"We’re talking about six fires alongside northbound I-5, between mileposts 92 and 102," said WSP Trooper Robert Reyer. "Then three more fires along 101, and then we received reports of three additional fires on 101 in Mason County."

The brush fires stayed relatively small and were put out quickly by fire crews, but as Washington deals with a major drought, the concern is that one spark could lead to the next wildfire.

"Those fires could potentially harm people’s homes, people’s lives, people’s property, and that is a very serious crime in these times of drought," Reyer said.

Although authorities know accidents can happen, Reyer said something about the locations and sites of these fires means they can't be a coincidence.

"At this point, we have reason to believe that these fires were started intentionally," said Reyer. "They’re all spaced out pretty evenly, plus they’re too far away from each other to actually cause some sequence fires, so at this point, there’s a lot of indication that these fires were caused."

The first fires were reported between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, near the Scatter Creek Rest area along northbound I-5 near Tumwater. Witnesses described a black or blue "box truck style" SUV that troopers are currently looking for in connection with the brush fires.

Reyer said if someone is connected to these fires and found to have intentionally started them, that person could face 12 counts of arson. In Washington, arson is a Class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The WSP is asking anyone with information about these fires to call 911 or call their agency directly.