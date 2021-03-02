Recognize him? State Patrol seeks suspect in Washington governor’s mansion breach

The Washington State Patrol is seeking to identify a man who is being investigated for assault in connection with the governor's mansion breach in Olympia on Jan. 6.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help to identify a man involved in the breach of the governor's mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6.

WSP said the man in the photo below is being investigated for assault in the third degree for actions that happened during the breach of the property.

If you know who the man is or have any information, you're asked to contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110.

On Jan. 6, a group of President Trump supporters breached a gate at the governor's mansion after a peaceful rally earlier in the day.

After the gate was broken, about 50 people gained access to the property with flags, signs and megaphones. Gov. Jay Inslee remained safe during the breach.

WSP said the group did not break into the governor's residence and left the property roughly 30 minutes after breaching the gate. The demonstration then moved back to public property at the Olympia Capitol grounds while a smaller group continued to rally.

It all happened after hundreds of Trump supporters breached the nation's Capitol in Washington, D.C. on the same day. The group of rioters stormed the Capitol, breaching police barricades and entering the building, all in an effort to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden to the presidency.