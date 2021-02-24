Washington State Patrol employee arrested for investigation of child rape

The employee was arrested by Seattle police after he entered a hotel room expecting two children inside, but was met by the SWAT team instead.

SEATTLE — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) employee is under investigation for child rape, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after he went into a hotel room expecting to find two children inside, but was met by SPD's SWAT team instead, said SPD in a statement.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of rape of a child, police said. His identity has not been released.

WSP released a statement Wednesday afternoon after learning of the arrest, it said in part, "As parents and Washingtonians ourselves, we are shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious and significant allegations. To ensure a fair and transparent process, WSP cannot and will not be involved in the investigation, and will defer any inquiries about the investigation to Seattle Police Department."

WSP said the employee was also immediately removed from his duties, which is standard policy, and will be investigated administratively for policy violations and appropriate personnel action.