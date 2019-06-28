William Earl Talbott II of SeaTac was found guilty for the murder of a Canadian couple in 1987.

Talbott, 55, was arrested last year after authorities used a novel method called genetic genealogy to identify him as the person they say left his DNA on Tanya Van Cuylenborg's pants.

A defense lawyer for Talbott described his client as a blue-collar guy who's lived "a quiet, unremarkable life." Attorney Jon Scott argued there was little or no evidence about who 18-year-old Van Cuylenborg and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jay Cook, were with or what they did in the days before they were found dead in Washington state.

Van Cuylenborg and Cook left Victoria, British Columbia for an overnight trip to Seattle. When they didn't return, their families began a frantic search for them, including renting a plane to try to spot their copper-colored van.

Their bodies were found in separate locations about a week later.

Talbott was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree murder.