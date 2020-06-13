Washington State Patrol investigating possible road rage shooting on I-5 in Federal Way

A 30-year-old man was shot and is in serious condition following what Washington State Patrol say was a possible road rage shooting. The suspect fled the area.

Interstate 5 is back open after briefly being closed due to a shooting investigation on the freeway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted detectives are investigating after what appears to be a road rage shooting that occurred on southbound I-5 at S 320th Street in Federal Way Saturday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Trooper Johnson. The man was shot after his vehicle and another stopped on I-5 and the suspect got out of the second vehicle and shot him.

The suspect left the scene going southbound in a black 2013 Mazda 3. No one is in custody at this time. If you have any information about the incident, call 911.

The southbound lanes of I-5 at S 320th Street were partially blocked, but have since reopened to traffic.