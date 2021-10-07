Department of Corrections officer shot in Shelton

A Department of Corrections officer was taken to the hospital after being shot while exiting his vehicle in Shelton Thursday morning.

SHELTON, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) community corrections officer was shot in Shelton Thursday morning.

The officer was shot by an “unknown shooter” while exiting his vehicle around 6 a.m. at the Shelton DOC field office, according to a DOC spokesperson. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The officer was shot in his torso and taken to Mason General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office tweeted law enforcement was looking for a “potentially armed and dangerous person” in the downtown Shelton area around 7 a.m. It is currently unknown if the search is related to the DOC officer that was injured in the shooting.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.