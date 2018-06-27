Tacoma Public Utilities is warning customers about a potentially dangerous new scam that has been reported by nearly 200 people in recent days.

The scammers call customers and tell them their account is overdue. They demand immediate payment, sometimes of $1,000 or more.

Customers are then told to buy prepaid debit cards at a convenience store and meet a "utility person" face-to-face at their meter box or local business. TPU says the request for face-to-face contact is a new approach and potentially dangerous.

TPU says the reason the scammers ask for prepaid cards is because regular debit cards or credit cards take time to process.

TPU says it will never call, email, or make a home visit demanding an immediate payment and will never request making a payment on a prepaid card. The utility also says it will never request credit card, banking, or financial information by phone, email, or in a home visit. TPU says it will never shut off service without giving at least seven days notice.

© 2018 KING