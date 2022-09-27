Officials searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 3 children at Midland mobile park

MIDLAND, Wash — Authorities need your help finding a child rape suspect from Midland believed to be in the Tacoma area.
Juan Steagall-Martinez, 51, has felony arrest warrants for one count of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Steagall-Martinez was employed as a maintenance worker for a Midland mobile home park, where he sexually assaulted three young children over a one-year period.
Investigators believe the 51-year-old is in the Tacoma area, but they are concerned he may try to flee to Mexico.
Officials offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Steagall-Martinez' arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. The public can submit tips on the case via the P3 Tips app, the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
