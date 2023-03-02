Man charged after locking couple out of Wallingford home for hours

A couple was in their front yard checking for raccoons when they say a man locked them out of their home for hours.

SEATTLE — A man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood was charged Monday with residential burglary and third-degree assault.

Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, remains jailed on $30,000 bond, which a judge issued Friday.

The Seattle Police Department was called Feb. 1 just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting.

Dorsey walked up to the homeowners and tried to sell them a tool, which was declined. The door to the home was open, and Dorsey got inside the house and locked the homeowners out, according to probable cause documents.

The homeowners told police Dorsey then began playing the piano.

When police arrived, Dorsey smashed the glass on the front door with bolt cutters, minorly injuring two officers on their face and eyes.

Officers heard Dorsey smashing items inside the home and said he threw things through windows and doors.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and a police standoff began. Police tried using flashbangs, placing a robot inside to monitor Dorsey and were armed with shields at the front door.

When police arrested Dorsey more than four hours later, the homeowners said police found him in their bed.

Dorsey is expected to have an arraignment hearing Feb. 16 where he will enter a plea.

Dorsey’s lawyer previously argued that he should be released due to mental health issues. However, the prosecuting attorney argued Dorsey has failed to appear 17 times since 2018 and should be kept in jail.