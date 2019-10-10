ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published while Ronald Clayton was still missing.

A violent, Level III sex offender who cut off his GPS-tracking monitor and went missing was Oct. 5 was arrested Thursday morning in Enumclaw.

Ronald Clayton was arrested thanks to "good old fashioned police work" by the Department of Corrections and U.S. marshals - assisted by Enumclaw police.

Clayton had meth on him at the time of his arrest and is being held on a drug charge and escape warrant, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

In 1995, Clayton was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree assault after he forced his way into a stranger’s home at gunpoint, tied her up and raped her. He ransacked the victim’s home and strangled her with a cord before she was able to escape.

He also has two felony convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in 2014 and 2016.

Pierce County Sheriff's Det. Ed Troyer previously stated, "Part of his probation was to wear that bracelet, check in and register as a sex offender. And he didn’t do either. And when he gets picked up, he’ll be going straight to jail."