Editor's note: The attached video was originally published in May 2019 when a report about a rise in hate crimes in Seattle was released.

Although overall crime in Washington state dropped last year, crimes against people are up, including violent crime, which rose 16%.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its 2018 Crime in Washington report Tuesday, which tracks crime and arrest data. Overall crime declines 0.7%.

The report found crimes against people, which include assault, murder, and rape, went up 4.3%, crimes against property, such as theft, fraud, and destroying property, went down 3.3%, and crimes against society, which includes drug and weapon law violations, went up 6.9%.

Assaults against law enforcement officers were also notably up. In 2018, there were 1,688 assaults against officers, which is a 40% increase over the last four years, according to the report.